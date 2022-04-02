Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

