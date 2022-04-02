Color Platform Reaches Market Cap of $347,321.23 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $347,321.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,899.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.29 or 0.00811098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00211835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

