Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 15,070,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

