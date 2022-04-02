Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

