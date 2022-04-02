Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,897. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.