CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 5,306,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,405. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

