Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.