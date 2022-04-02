Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

CVLT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 179,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,381. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

