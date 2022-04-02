Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.80

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 6310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.