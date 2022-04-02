Comparing Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 173.98 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 0.90 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

