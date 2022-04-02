Comparing Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64% Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.09 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.84 $6.76 million $0.50 8.74

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

