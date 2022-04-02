Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

