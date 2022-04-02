Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.57 or 0.07447750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00271502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00810915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00101470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012844 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00476730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.48 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

