Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 13,220 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.24% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.80 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

