Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 82,250 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

