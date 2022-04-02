Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $175.04 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

