Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $265.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.