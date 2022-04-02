Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 257 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $97,310,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 73,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

