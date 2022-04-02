Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 74,769 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,769 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $100.09 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

