Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $446.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

