ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.58. 6,934,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

