ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

COP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,934,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

