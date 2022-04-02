ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

