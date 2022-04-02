Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.87

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $16.15. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,364 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.