Consolidated Water’s (CWCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 188,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,821. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.