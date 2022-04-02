Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 458,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

