Contrasting California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. California Resources pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares California Resources and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.87% PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 29.99%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than PetroChina.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.89 $612.00 million $7.49 6.09 PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.34 $2.75 billion $7.03 7.35

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroChina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California Resources beats PetroChina on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

