Contrasting Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 1.61 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.54 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

