Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

