Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.
CPRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.68. 1,051,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,028. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
About Copart (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
