Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

CPRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.68. 1,051,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,028. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

