Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 824,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $8,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.