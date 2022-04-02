Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,826,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.