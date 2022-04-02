Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CRSR opened at $21.06 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

