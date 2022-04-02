Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Financial Comparison

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cortexyme alerts:

59.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cortexyme and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -65.45% -58.36% Immunocore -495.40% -61.97% -38.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Immunocore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.94) -2.28 Immunocore $35.80 million 37.40 -$180.86 million ($4.25) -7.31

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cortexyme and Immunocore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17 Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Immunocore has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.00%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Cortexyme beats Immunocore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.