Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 14th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after buying an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.