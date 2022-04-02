Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,200,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

