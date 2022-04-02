Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

