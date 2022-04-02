Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
