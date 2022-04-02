Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.45. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 2,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $745,030. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

