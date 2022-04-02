Critical Contrast: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) versus Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% Agritek N/A N/A N/A

Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agritek has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A Agritek N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A

Agritek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beachbody and Agritek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 205.69%.

Summary

Agritek beats Beachbody on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Agritek (Get Rating)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

