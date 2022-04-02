Critical Contrast: Karat Packaging (KRT) vs. The Competition

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 17.83 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Karat Packaging’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 21.64% 10.61% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karat Packaging and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Karat Packaging’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karat Packaging rivals beat Karat Packaging on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

