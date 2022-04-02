Critical Contrast: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 6.40% 7.69% 4.70% ObsEva N/A -139.32% -60.96%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and ObsEva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 ObsEva 0 0 3 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.42%. ObsEva has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 864.91%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and ObsEva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $47.78 million 2.38 $3.01 million $0.32 70.03 ObsEva $20.11 million 5.89 -$58.38 million ($0.79) -1.92

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. ObsEva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats ObsEva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. The company was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

