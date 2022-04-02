Critical Contrast: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) versus Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silence Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,431.53%. Silence Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.21%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -368.52% -75.67% -40.27% Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $23.49 million 2.93 -$86.56 million ($1.38) -0.80 Silence Therapeutics $17.07 million 34.19 -$54.19 million N/A N/A

Silence Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. It has a collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

