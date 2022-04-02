Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,860 ($102.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 6,362 ($83.34) and a one year high of £105.05 ($137.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,417.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,684.63.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

