Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Donald Everett Clow Sells 25,000 Shares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at C$2,313,134.04.

Donald Everett Clow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.