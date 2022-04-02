Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $857.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.