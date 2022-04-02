Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

