Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $17,633.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,226,178 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

