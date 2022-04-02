CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
