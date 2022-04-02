CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

