CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

