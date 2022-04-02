Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,050. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

